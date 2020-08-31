During the August 20, 2020 Regular Board of Aldermen meeting, the Board unanimously approved a new Municipal Code Chapter 390, Golf Carts and Other Utility Vehicles on City Streets. This ordinance will allow and control the limited use of golf carts and other utility vehicles on most City streets.

➢ Golf carts and utility vehicles will NOT be allowed on the following roadway areas:

• Any roadway with a posted speed limit of 35 mph or more

• Nichols Road between Osage Beach Parkway & Dude Ranch Road

• Passover Road between Osage Beach Parkway & Parkwood Circle

• Bluff Drive between Osage Beach Parkway & Sunset Drive

➢ Bicycle safety flags and a valid driver’s license are required.

➢ Headlights and taillights are required if operating after dark.

For complete details of this ordinance, a signed copy is attached. If you have questions regarding this ordinance, please contact Chief Todd Davis at 573.302.2010 or email tdavis@osagebeach.org .