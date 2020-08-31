





For the past three years, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources has deemed Moberly’s drinking water source, Sugar Creek Lake, clean.

"It’s a really good feeling, and it’s what we strive for everyday," Public Utilities Director Mary West-Calcagno said. "Not just to not have any violations, but to continuously improve the quality of the water and maximize the treatment as much as we can with the equipment we have."

Despite the good track record in recent years, the city’s public utilities department still is looking at ways it can limit the amount of disinfection byproducts that end up in the city’s drinking water, she said.

DNR’s 2019 annual water quality report, which was released earlier this summer, highlights the level on contaminants and disinfection byproducts in Sugar Creek Lake. The 2016 violation was caused by high levels trihalomethane, a disinfection byproduct, over the local running annual average, which measured samples taken from multiple water sources over a period of four years, according to DNR’s 2016 report. At one sample point there was an average of 84 parts per billion of byproducts, which exceeded the maximum contamination level of 80 parts per billion.

Trihalomethanes are byproducts of disinfectant chemicals, mainly chlorine and chloramine, interacting with organic materials in the water. The department is conducting some pilot tests to find out if other chemicals can still provide adequate water disinfection while creating fewer byproducts. None of the tests have yielded the desired effect so far, though, West-Calcagno said.

"With the organic level in Sugar Creek Lake, we are looking at maximizing our organic removal at the water plan to minimize those reactions," she said. "We are trying some pilot tests with a different chemical to remove those organics and provide better water chemistry."

In 2019, the highest level of trihalomethane found in the lake was 51 parts per billion. Each year, since the lake was in violation, the byproduct levels have steadily decreased, according to the annual DNR reports. The steady decrease has been part of a concerted effort by city’s water staff and something still being researched, West-Calcagno said.

"We do a lot of testing to make sure we’re maximizing our treatment process and remove as much of that as possible," she said.

The city’s drinking water consistently has had low levels of lead over the past several years. Lead levels are expected to decrease further in coming years because of the department’s new meters which will allow technicians to pinpoint lead service lines for replacement, West-Calcagno said.

"We’re very fortunate that [lead] is not a big concern here," she said.

West-Calcagno also is working with the city, the University of Missouri Extension, DNR and other community groups and members to advance the Source Water Protection Plan, which is meant to address the gradual decline in water quantity and quality in Sugar Creek Lake.

"The quality of the water that comes into the treatment plant is a key to us being able to continue to meet requirements under the Safe Drinking Water Act, so that we can remain violation free and so customers can be confident that the water is safe to drink," she said.

