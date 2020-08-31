As of Monday afternoon on August 31, these are the latest figures reported by the public health departments in Miller, Camden and Morgan Counties.

Camden County’s updated total number of COVID-19 cases since March was at 528 on Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' website. The number of deaths in the county is at nine. In a Facebook post from the Camden County Health Department, dated August 26, the health department reported it was following 71 active cases.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of August 31 was at 240 of which 41 remain active and 198 have recovered. To date, there have been eight hospitalizations and one death so far.

The latest figures reported from Morgan County on August 31 were 116 total cases with 14 remaining active and a total of 101 who have recovered. A total of 10 cases have required hospitalization and Morgan County remains at one death as of this time.

Check lakenewsonline.com for continued COVID case updates around the Lake area, including an interactive COVID-19 map featured as a tab at the top of the website that continually updates itself with data from Johns Hopkins University, the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and USA TODAY. There are also interactive graphs featuring data from these same sources as well.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also features continued COVID-19 updates at:

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/