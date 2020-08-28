On Aug. 27, the Chillicothe Police Department received 86 calls for service

Press release for Aug. 27

12:03 a.m., Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of N. Brunswick Street. The disturbance was determined to be verbal and no arrests were made.

5:09 a.m., Report of two young children sitting in the roadway near Broadway and 11th streets. The children’s parents were located at their residence and it was determined that the children had defeated the locks on the front door and exited the residence. Parents getting different lock system.

7:16 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 700 block of S. Washington Street. Alarm accidentally activated by delivery driver.

7:55 a.m., Officer received report of items stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Jefferson Street. Investigation continuing.

8:40 a.m., Officer out in the 800 block of Broadway Street on a continuing investigation.

8:52 a.m., Report of suspicious person in the 900 block of Adam Drive. Subject was located in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street and determined to be wanted on a warrant from Clinton County for non-support. The 33-year-old was unable to post $2,500 cash bond and was extradited to Clinton County.

9:21 a.m., Parking complaint in 100 block of Crescent Drive. Officer determined no issue with the parked vehicle.

9:23 a.m., School Resource Officer checking on attendance issue in the 1100 block of Grandview. Parent advised to contact school.

9:33 a.m., Officer received report of an assault stated to have occurred in the 100 block of Virginia Avenue. Investigation continuing.

11:12 a.m., Report of speeding vehicles in the 1300 block of Jackson Street. Officer unable to locate the described vehicles.

12:39 p.m., Officer out in the 10 block of E. Second Street on an investigation.

2:32 p.m., Officers checking the areas of the Washington Street viaduct and the 700 block of Elm Street for a subject wanted on an active Livingston County warrant. Officer could not locate the subject.

3:34 p.m., School Resource Officer out at middle school for school duties.

3:35 p.m., Officers responded to the 1300 block of Monroe Street on report of recovered controlled substance. The substance was collected by officer.

3:56 p.m., Officer out in the 1500 block of Webster Street on an investigation.

4:28 p.m., Officers assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department with a vehicle traffic stop at the U.S. Highway 36 and U.S. Highway 65 Junction.

4:43 p.m., Officer out in the 1100 block of Waples Street on an investigation.

4:55 p.m., Officer out in the 1700 block of Rosewood Lane on an investigation.

9:16 p.m., Officers out in the 200 block of N. Brunswick on a continuing investigation.

9:18 p.m., Officers out in the 1100 block of Smith Street on a follow-up investigation of a reported disturbance. While at the location, a 29-year-old subject was arrested on a Carroll County warrant and on a Linn County warrant. Subject posted $750 bond and was released.

9:22 p.m., Officers out at Third and Walnut streets with subject wanted by Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for not registering as sex offender. The subject was turned over to the sheriff’s department.

10:45 p.m., Officer out in the 700 block of Elm Street on premises examination looking for wanted subject. Unable to locate.

