The Phelps Maries County Health department on Monday confirmed the second death related to COVID-19 in Phelps County. The department did not immediately release any additional information.

The health department reported on Monday a total of 169 people in Phelps County and 36 people in Maries County have tested positive for COVID-19 since late March. Health officials reported 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Phelps County since Thursday, as well as two people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The health department reported 38 active cases of COVID-19 in Phelps County — twenty-two cases in Rolla, nine in St. James and seven in the Newburg area. The department reported six active cases in Maries County. The department’s report showed two active cases in Vichy, two active cases in Vienna, one active case in Belle and one active case in the Dixon area.

A total of 129 people previously quarantined in Phelps County have now been released from isolation, while 30 people have now been released from mandatory quarantine in Maries County, according to the department.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, the health department said a total of 5,547 Phelps County residents and 684 Maries County residents tested negative for COVID-19 after they had a polymerase chain reaction test. A polymerase chain reaction test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19.