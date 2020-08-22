From The Examiner during the week of Aug. 17-22, 1970:

• Aug. 17: "CITY ORDERS LAKE CLOSED" – An order closing Doutt’s Lake to all swimming activity was issued today by Wayne Stepp, health director. Shortly after, Dale Thomas, lake manager, said the order would be ignored by lake owner Sam Doutt. He indicated Doutt would be taking legal action.

• Aug. 22: "LAKE CLOSING IS UPHELD" – Doutt’s Lake is officially closed today. The decision was made Friday when the city health department’s order to cease swimming at the lake was upheld by Circuit Court Judge Laurence R. Smith after two days of testimony. The decision brings to a close a long era of swimming by residents at the Independence lake. The lake was officially ordered closed on Monday after both state and city health officials have found the lake to be too contaminated with staph bacteria for swimming purposes.

• "GALS GAIN BUT WHAT IS LOST?" (an editorial) – "Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex." Such is the tersely worded but sweeping text of the equal sexual rights amendment passed by the House of Representatives after 47 years of male-chauvinist dillydallying. While the amendment has yet to be seconded by the Senate and by the legislatures of 38 states before it becomes the law of the land as the 26th Amendment to the Constitution, legal experts are already worried about the possible ramifications of the act. "It will open a Pandora’s box of legal complications," warns eminent Harvard law professor Paul Freund. "The amendment expresses noble sentiments, but I’m afraid it will work much mischief in actual application."

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Aug. 16-21, 1920:

• "BOY SCOUTS HELPED" – Missouri Pacific fast passenger train from St. Louis, due at Independence at 6:50 a.m., was wrecked Wednesday morning about 3½ miles west of Warrensburg, near Centreview. About 20 people were hurt. A company of the Independence Boy Scouts who are camping at Warrensburg started out early this morning on a 14-mile hike and were at Centreview when the wreck occurred. They at once went to the scene of the wreck and began putting into practise the Scout teachings and rendering first aid to the injured.

• "BLUE SPRINGS NEWS" – Miss Ruth Luttrell has a pen of Japanese Silky chickens on exhibition at the state fair.

• "NEW GRAIN VALLEY DEPOT" – A.O. Tate, C&A station agent at Grain Valley, has received notice that the contract for a new depot has been awarded to the Page Construction Co., of Marshall, Mo. The new depot, which will be of brick and stucco, will cost $6,300. It will be a counterpart of the C&A depot at Armstrong, Mo., which was erected four years ago, and which is one of the most beautiful of the small depots on the railroad. The old depot was set on fire by lightning and destroyed on the night of July 13.

• "OBJECTS TO DEAD HOGS" – Julius Habermehl, who has a farm a mile east of Independence, has been greatly annoyed lately by having dead hogs dumped by his farm. Saturday a red pig in a gunny sack was thrown on the north side of the farm and Tuesday a large white pig weighing at least fifty pounds was thrown by the farm. Mr. Habermehl had to bear the expense of burying the animals and furnishing disinfectants to prevent spread of disease among his own stock and that of his neighbors. There is a state law prohibiting the disposal of dead stock upon another man’s property and Mr. Habermehl says that he intends to prosecute the guilty persons as soon as he can establish their identity.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox