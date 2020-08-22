Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets. This market provides fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk through visit.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. All the crafts and foods are grown or made within a 100-mile radius. Plants, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Zumba Toning: 10 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves while using hand weights for a fun toning workout. Sessions are one month long and cost $28 for 2 days per week or $12 for one day per week or $3 for a drop-in class.

MONDAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., both Truman Medical Centers locations – 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, or 2301 Holmes, Kansas City. Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

TUESDAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., both Truman Medical Centers locations – 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, or 2301 Holmes, Kansas City. Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Eating Smart, Being Active: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays from Aug. 25 through Sept. 29. This is an online course. The classes will address nutrition, cooking, physical activity, food safety and making the most of your food dollar. The University of Missouri Extension Office is facilitating this event. To register, call the Palmer Center at 816-325-6200.

ONGOING EVENTS

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Although not all buildings are yet open, there are 86 acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.Tuesday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed Mondays.

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.