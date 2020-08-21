A student at Missouri University of Science and Technology has tested positive for COVID-19. The university in a release on Friday said this is the first reported case of a positive result for a Missouri S&T student.

The student is in isolation and recovering at his off-campus fraternity residence. According to the release, the student is a member of Delta Tau Delta, at 2631 Vienna Road.

Missouri S&T Chancellor Mo Dehghani said in the release that “it has always been a question of when, not if, COVID-19 would affect our campus.”

“Missouri S&T and the Rolla community have been fortunate through the spring and summer months, as the rate of transmission in our area has been low. We are continuing to urge everyone to take the necessary precautions to keep transmission to a minimum and to ensure a safe and successful opening of the fall semester,” Dehghani said.

Missouri S&T student health staff are working with public health officials to identify others who have been in contact with the student recently and have initially quarantined nine other fraternity members as a safety precaution, according to the release. Additional contact tracing is in process.