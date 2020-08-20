The Missouri Department of Conservation has reopened the Burr Oak Woods nature center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, which had been closed for several months due to the pandemic.

Steps are being taken to keep staff and visitors safe, including social distancing, the wearing of masks and maintaining a reduced visitor capacity in the building.

Restrooms will be available but water fountains will remain closed. Visitors should bring their own drinks and hand sanitizer.

Burr Oak Woods is also resuming in-person nature and skills programs in outdoor settings. All programs are free but require advance registration at mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for Kansas City area events.

In-person programs offered in the next few weeks include:

• Discover Nature, Backyard Busters: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday. This class is designed for all ages and will introduce you to natural pest-controlling creatures common to Missouri.

• Not Lions or Tigers, But Bears – Oh My: 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 29. All ages. Learn about predators live in Missouri now and which may be coming here in the future.

• Family Archery and Canoe/Kayak: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 5. Appropriate for ages 8 and up. Every family member attending must be individually registered. Improve your archer stance to shoot more consistently and accurately. Also learn basic canoe and Kayak skills and problem-solving. The program will be held at the W. Robert Aylward Educational Pond. Bring bug spray and drinking water.

• Teen Trek & Tech: 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10. Ages 13 through 18. All animals have life cycles, from birth to death. This program will consider the diverse life cycles of Missouri animals.

• Family Fishing Skills: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12. Equipment and worms will be supplied so you can learn fishing basics and then try it hands on. This program is at the W. Robert Aylward Educational Pond. Remember to register all family members attending.

• Monarch Mania: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Sept. 12. All ages. All family members attending must be individually registered. Learn about the monarch’s life cycle and migration to and from Mexico. Participants will also help tag monarchs to track their migration.

• Pawpaws, Persimmons and Other Fall Fruits: 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 12. For adults. Hike with a naturalist and learn how to make products from native fall fruits. This program will be at the W. Robert Aylward Educational Pond.

• Little Acorns, Butterflies: 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 16. For ages 3 to 5, accompanied by an adult. Only the children need to be registered. Learn about what butterflies do, where they come from and why they are important.

• Homeschool program, Cycle of Life: Sept. 16. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. for homeschoolers ages 12 to 18; from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m., for homeschoolers ages 6 to 8; and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. for homeschoolers ages 9 to 11. Investigate how all things living are a part of the food web. Also learn about the role humans play and impact the cycles of life.