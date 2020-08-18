Harold Holder, age 89, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at StoneBridge Senior Living in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Harold was born October 14, 1930 in Poteau, Oklahoma to Lois and Ruth Ann (Roberts) Holder.

Harold graduated from Classen High School in 1950 and joined the US Navy from 1950-1954. It was while he was in the Navy, he met the love of his life Shirley Connell on Virginia Beach. They married June 25, 1955 in Aspinwall, Pennsylvania. Harold graduated from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1958. Harold worked as a CPA for Deloitte and Touche for many years which took him to Boston, Massachusetts, Canton, Ohio and eventually to Davenport, Iowa. While in the QC, Harold also worked for Red Jacket, Crippen and Hoover CPA and eventually started his own CPA practice. Harold was an avid golfer and had 3 holes in one over the years. He was a member of Davenport Country Club, Springbrook Country Club in Dewitt and Gyro for many years, always enjoying holding an office. In 1990 Harold and Shirley retired to the Lake of the Ozarks where Harold continued to enjoy socializing, playing golf, poker, and doing taxes.

Harold is preceded in death by his wife Shirley, his parents, his sister Patricia, brother-in-law Chuck, and niece Trish Lundeen all of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

He is survived by his son Harold (Hal) Holder and wife Jane of St. Peters, Missouri; grandchildren Katherine (Eric) Beck of Fairfax, Iowa and Justin (Danielle) Holder of Bettendorf, Iowa; and great grandchildren, Reagan, Brody and Quintin; nephew Chuck; and neice Terri and their families in Oklahoma City. Harold will be missed dearly by all that knew him near and afar!

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Ozark, Missouri.

Interment will be at the Veteran Wall at Lake Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Osage Beach, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to donate to the organization of their choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.