On 08/17/20, deputies were on North State Highway 5 when they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies conducted a search of a person and located a quantity of suspected Methamphetamine and Heroin. As a result, one person was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold.

Chad A Thomas, age 35 of Camdenton, Mo was charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and a traffic violation. Thomas was denied bond and remains at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending court.