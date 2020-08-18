





A group of community organizations have, for months, worked to establish an overnight warming shelter in Moberly for those who are either homeless or without proper heat to sleep in the winter. The Moberly City Council addressed zoning regulations, regarding both the warming center and a potential homeless shelter, at its Monday night work session.

The proposed zoning amendments, if approved by the council at its Sept. 8 meeting, will allow one warming center and one homeless shelter to operate at any given time within the city. The amendments will allow 20 people to use a shelter each night, including the volunteers.

"We’ve been trying for three years to do something about getting a warming shelter here," said Ted Sander, a representative of the community organizations, at the July 27 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. "We see this as real progress in having finally gotten to this point."

Several community organizations, such as the United Way of Randolph County, Randolph County Caring Community, the Salvation Army, the Randolph County Ministerial Alliance and the St. Vincent De Paul Society of St. Pius Church are working together to establish the shelter at First Christian Church on Morely Street. The amendments restrict temporary living shelters to certain zones within the city.

Currently, only First Christian Church meets the city’s zoning requirements to allow for a temporary living shelter.

"We are very satisfied if we can get something on the books that lets us operate," Sander said at Monday’s work session. "We want to be able to prove to the city, and the citizens of Moberly, that we can do this in a responsible way and a way that’s not going to cause a lot of problems."

While the amended zoning regulations do not match Sander’s full request, he said that once the warming shelter has proven successful and the overall need has been determined, there is always an opportunity to come back and address the city further about potential regulation amendments.

"Although we see that there are a lot of regulations that are being put on us, most of them are reasonable," Sander said at the July 27 meeting. "These are things we need to be addressing and taking care of if we are going to operate this [warming shelter] successfully."

The community groups ultimately would like to rotate the warming shelter through multiple churches in Moberly, Sander said. The group itself cannot be unilaterally approved for a conditional use permit to establish multiple warming shelters, each potential location could get approval, Moberly Community Development and Public Works Director Tom Sanders said.

Though the zoning amendments address the particular requests of the community groups for the warming shelter, they also allow for a homeless shelter to be established.

"This ordinance is set up to be all encompassing," Sanders said. "While the churches are the only group requesting it at this time, this is for all temporary living [shelters]. We could have other groups requesting a homeless shelter at some point in time as well."

The warming shelter project received praise from three councilmen at the work session.

"I applaud you and your group for making this effort," Councilman Cole Davis said to Sander at the work session. "I know it’s been struggle and there have been a lot of obstacles in the way. There is a need for it."

Mayor Jerry Jeffrey asked about how the shelter would communicate with the Moberly Police Department in case there is an increase in crime. Sander said the organizing groups plan to work closely with MPD and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in case their assistance is needed.

The zoning amendments were moved forward from the work session Monday and will appear on the council’s meeting agenda for a vote Sept. 8.

