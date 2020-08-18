Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., both Truman Medical Centers locations – 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2301 Holmes, Kansas City. Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Body Blast: 6:15 to 7 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This is a full-body workout using weights to build muscular strength and endurance. Sessions are one month long. The cost is $24 per session or $3 for a drop-in session.

Yoga Sculpt: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. Basic Pilates and Yoga movements combined with light weights. Bring a mat and water. Sessions are one month and cost $28 per session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

Ladies That Lift: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This class is 6 weeks and teaches women the proper weightlifting techniques using machines and free weights. A 6-week session costs $55 or $5 for a drop-in class.

Noon TRX Bootcamp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. Achieve whole-body benefits from this fast-paced program. You chose high or low impact. Sessions are one month and cost $24 or $3 for a drop-in class.

Extreme Bootcamp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This is a fast-paced program providing great whole-body results. You choose high or low intensity. Sessions last one month and cost $24 per month for 2 classes or $36 per month for 3 classes weekly. Drop-in classes cost $3.

Yoga: 6 to 7 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. Sessions are one month and cost $24 for a session or $3 for a drop-in class.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 7 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, and core stability. Straps, buckles and grips are used to allow students to work against their own body weight. Sessions are one month and cost $28 per session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

Orienteering: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost, Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Ages 16 and up. Learn to read a map and how to use a compass. Then, use a compass in a scavenger hunt. Please meet the instructor at the front door to the Discovery Center. Face coverings strongly encouraged. Please register before the event begins by visiting https://mdc.mo.gov/events-s3 , finding this event, and registering.

Beginner’s Yoga: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. Begin your yoga practice off learning the basics. Reduce stress through movement in this 6 week class. Bring a mat and water. The full session costs $12 or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This program includes intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring a mat and water. Sessions are one month and cost $28 for a session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

WEDNESDAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., both Truman Medical Centers locations – 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2301 Holmes, Kansas City. Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Let’s Go Fishing: 9 to 10:30 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Ages 8-11. This event will be held at the education pond. Participants will learn the basics of rod-and-reel fishing and will then get to try fishing at the W. Robert Aylward Educational Pond. Registration is required by Wednesday and may be completed at https://mdc.mo.gov/events-s3.

Butterflies, Bees & Beetles – Oh Boy: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Register by Tuesday at https://mdc.mo.gov/events-s3.

Senior Fitness/Silver Sneakers: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Be sure to call the Community Center as new mask regulations may result in changes of schedule.

Zumba AM: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes. This class will be held Wednesdays and Fridays. A one-month session costs $24; a drop-in class costs $3.

Intermediate Tap: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This class requires the instructor’s permission to enroll. Persons with tap dance experience sharpen skills and may perform. This class costs $20 for a 4-week session or $25 for a 5 week session.

Noon Yoga:12 noon to 12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class focuses on strengthening and toning. Bring a mat and water. This class will be held Mondays and Wednesdays. The one-month session costs $24 while a drop-in class costs $3.

TRX Suspension Training: 5 to 6 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance and core stability. Use straps and grips that allow the use of body weight. The cost is $28 per session or $3.50 per drop-in class.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The full 4-week session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) or $3 for a drop-in session.

Barre Fusion: 6:15 to 7 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence, 816-325-7843. This class combines ballet and dance techniques, yoga postures, strength exercises and cardio. 4-week sessions cost $24 or $3 per droop-in session.

Zumba Toning: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Combining Zumba with sculpting dance moves using light hand weights. These classes are offered on Monday, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The cost will be $28 for a one-month session or $3.50 for drop in sessions.