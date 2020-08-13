



In an effort to bring greater public awareness of a problem with bullying practices among youth while at the same time offering a place that can become a positive influence and reinforcement to a child's well-being, the Moberly Kiwanis Club established a Buddy Bench program to benefit the community.

A ribbon-cutting was held Aug. 12 at Gratz Brown Elementary School where a designated Buddy Bench was revealed to celebrate the program in Moberly.

"Buddy benches have helped break down social barriers to combat bullying nationwide by giving a place for children playing alone to sit so others can come and invite them to play," a Kiwanis Club news release stated. "It essentially becomes a positive place to meet friends, build social bonds, and address the precursor to bullying at its source before it occurs."

The Moberly Kiwanis Club partnered with the Moberly School District to raise funds for four Buddy Benches to be installed at North Park Elementary School, South Park Elementary School, Gratz Brown and at the Early Childhood Learning Center.

More information about Buddy Benches is available through the program website.