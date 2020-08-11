Throwing up or vomiting ranks among the most hated behaviors we associate with being sick. It’s not a pleasant process. It probably won’t help you appreciate it, but the process our body goes through to prepare for and carry out the throwing-up process is quite remarkable.

Why we throw up

The most common reason for throwing up is to get rid of something your body feels is harmful. This could be a nasty virus or a chemical the body is worried about. Instead of allowing those items to pass through your entire body, your body works to remove them much quicker.

You can also throw up if something goes down your throat wrong and signals the gag reflex. This is your body trying to stop something from getting worse; so it tries to get rid of whatever it is before it even makes it to the stomach.

Finally, you can throw up if you get very dizzy. Scientists have differing thoughts on why motion can make you throw up. What is clear is that motion sickness occurs when your brain senses motion or non-motion and your eyes sense differently.

In other words, this tends to happen when your body is relatively motionless, but your surroundings are moving. That sends mixed signals to the brain. But why does that make you get sick to your stomach? The leading hypothesis is that the mixed signals tell your brain that something is wrong and that it might have been caused by a poison of some sort – so it instructs your stomach to start the vomiting sequence.

Not all animals throw up. Scientists say that it seems only animals that eat a lot in one sitting throw up. Other animals that eat just a little at a time, but more frequently, don’t have a need to throw up as their body can handle the small amount of toxins they might encounter at one time.

How we throw up

Your stomach is lined with special sensor cells that use a chemical called serotonin to communicate with the nervous system. When the stomach sensors detect something bad, they send a signal to the nervous system, which then sends a signal to your brain.

The command to throw up actually comes from your brain, not your stomach. When the brain receives enough signals, it will send a return signal to your stomach to start the process of vomiting.

Prior to throwing up, you start to get that sick-to-your-stomach feeling. That is actually the feeling of your stomach shutting down to prevent further digesting of whatever is causing the problem.

After receiving the vomiting signal, your stomach muscles contract all at once, which squeezes everything while increasing the pressure. Then, all at once, the "lid" on your stomach relaxes and the contents of your stomach erupt out.

As horrible as it is, your body does help make things just a little better. First, most of the time your brain will give you that sick feeling to warn you something is going to happen.

Second, just before throwing up, your body produces extra saliva, which helps protect your teeth from the strong acid. Third, the vomiting process releases chemicals in your body to make you feel better. So that "I feel better" feeling after throwing up is not just your imagination – it’s your biology working.

Contagious throw up?

Are you one of those people that almost throws up when somebody near you throws up? What’s the deal with that? Scientists believe evolution produced that behavior in order to save you. Save you from what?

It is believed that the contagious throwing up developed in primates. Primates stayed in groups to forage for food. So, if one primate started throwing up, it might be helpful if that caused the others to throw up since they were likely eating the same food. That trait was passed down and down and still remains in some of us today. The trait is just sitting there waiting for somebody near you to throw up, because maybe you also ate the spoiled or poisoned food.

Mike Szydlowski is science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools.