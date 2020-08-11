Police and medical officials continue to investigate the identity and cause of death for a man’s body discovered Sunday morning in the Missouri River at LaBenite Park.

Sugar Creek Police Sgt. Tom Butkovich said the body was that of an adult male that had clearly been in the water for days, making some identifiers such as fingerprints difficult. Some tattoo images have been distributed to metro area police departments, he said, "but that’s only as good as what’s in the databases."

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy Monday.

Police and fire personnel responded shortly after 8:30 a.m., Sunday after a person walking along the trail at the riverfront park noticed the body. Police said the body got caught up among a group of tree branches that have accumulated at a river bend about one quarter of a mile downstream from LaBenite’s boat ramp.