Public hearing set for 10 a.m. in commission room at courthouse as part of regular 9:30 a.m. Tuesday meeting

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Livington County Commission has 9:30 a.m. meetings scheduled for this Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 11 and 13, 2020.

The first of those will feature the annual public hearing regarding the setting of the county's property tax rate for the year. That hearing will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Both meetings, including the tax rate hearing, are set to occur in the commission room on the second floor of the county courthouse in downtown Chillicothe.

Both meetings' agendas include consideration of road and bridge matters, if needed, as well as handling of administrative and departmental duties.

Anyone wanting to meet with the commission should contact the county clerk to arrange for an appointment.

Thursday's commissioners meeting also will start at 9:30 a.m.