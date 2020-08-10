The school year for Columbia Public Schools will start the day after Labor Day, potentially with half its students in the buildings and the other half learning from home.

The decision, made on a unanimous vote Monday evening by the Board of Education, was part of actions to adopt a revised operating plan board is based on Minnesota’s "Safe Learning Plan for 2020-21," which sets benchmarks for when students should and should not be in school.

Under the new school year calendar adopted by the school board, Sept. 8 is the first day of class. The school year will end June 11. Spring break is March 29 to April 2.

"I think it’s the best solution," said board member Teresa Maledy. "I think waiting until after Labor Day makes the most sense."

When cases in the general public are low, zero to 9 per 10,000 over two weeks, it is considered safe for all students to be in school. Above that rate, to 49 per 10,000, students would be in class two days each week and online for three.

Above those rates, in a worst-case scenario, the district would go to fully online curriculum.

For the 14 days ending Sunday, there were 20 cases per 10,000 in the county, said Scott Clardy, assistant director of the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.

If that does not abate in coming weeks, schools would open under the two-days in, three-days online schedule, with the days determined by last name groupings.

When Superintendent Peter Stiepleman told board members that he could let parents know on Aug. 31 how school would start, three board members told him that’s not enough time for families to arrange work schedules and child care.

"I think that does a disservice to our families," said board member David Seamon.

Responding to the board members, Stiepleman said he would try to move up the notification.

School officials will meet with child care providers this week about the plan, Stiepleman said.

Under the hybrid plan to combine in-school with online learning, approximately half the students would be in school on four of five weekdays. Using groups based on last names, students would either attend on Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays. All students would be online on Wednesdays.

Students receiving special education services will be in school five days under the hybrid plan.

The parent protests, both in favor of a full reopening and against it, visible last week were absent Monday, with rain and lightning threatening as the meeting started.

At last week’s meeting, where the proposals were introduced, health department director Stephanie Browning and medical director Ashley Millham expressed their support of the district’s plans based on the current COVID-19 cases.

Schools in Columbia closed March 17 and remained closed for the rest of the school year, with students learning at home, with online assistance from teachers.

The effort likely resulted in some students falling behind. The lack of in-person educational options disproportionately harms low-income and minority children, Stiepleman said.

The district previously gave parents an option of online or in-person education and assistant superintendents Jill Brown and Jennifer Rukstad said parents would have more time to change their decisions.

The parent choices are changing daily, almost all from in-person to online said Rukstad, assistant superintendent for secondary education.

"Any change at this point is difficult to respond to," Rukstad said, noting that schedules need to be established.

Elementary class sizes under the hybrid plan will range from six to 13 students, said Brown, assistant superintendent for elementary education.

Teacher Kathy Steinhoff, president of the Columbia teachers’ union, commended the decision to start after Labor Day, but said the hybrid option causes stress for teachers’ families.

The hybrid plan was a surprise when it was introduced last week, said teacher Monica Miller, also a member of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association.

"I hope the teaching plan can be flexible to meet our own personal needs," Miller said.

Under the hybrid plan, Wednesdays are to allow for teacher planning, Stiepleman said.

