Phelps County Primary Election Aug. 4, 2020. All election results are unofficial until they are certified by local and state election authorities.
Precincts Reported: 21 of 21 (100%)
Registered Voters: 8,844 of 28,796 (30.71%)
Ballots Cast: 8,844
Constitutional Amendment 2
Medicaid Expansion proposed by initiative petition
NOVotes: 5,357
YESVotes: 3,397
Total Votes: 8,754
Phelps County Commissioner – District 1
County Commissioner – District 1 (Republican)
Joey Auxier, REPVotes: 1,969
Sarah Oerther, REPVotes: 1,060
Kevin Whitener, REPVotes: 243
Stan Frisbee, REPVotes: 289
Jim White, REPVotes: 136
Total Votes: 3,697
County Commissioner – District 1 (Democratic)
Elizabeth White, DEMVotes: 892
Total Votes: 892
Phelps County Commissioner – District 2
County Commissioner – District 2 (Republican)
Gary Hicks (i), REPVotes: 1,739
Todd J. Humphrey, REPVotes: 930
Total Votes: 2,669
County Commissioner – District 2 (Democratic)
Kristina Leininger, DEMVotes: 931
Total Votes: 931
U.S. House – District 8
U.S. House – District 8 (Republican)
Jason Smith (i), REPVotes: 5,991
Total Votes: 5,991
U.S. House – District 8 (Democratic)
Kathy Ellis, DEMVotes: 1,899
Total Votes: 1,899
U.S. House – District 8 (Libertarian)
Tom Schmitz, LIBVotes: 29
Total Votes: 29
State House – District 62
State House – District 62 (Republican)
Bruce Sassmann, REPVotes: 444
Chris Beyer, REPVotes: 273
Tom Reed, REPVotes: 142
Total Votes: 859
State House – District 62 (Democratic)
Nancy Ragan, DEMVotes: 146
Total Votes: 146
State House – District 120
State House – District 120 (Republican)
Jason Chipman (i), REPVotes: 2,232
Total Votes: 2,232
State House – District 120 (Democratic)
Theresa Schmitt, DEMVotes: 506
Total Votes: 506
State House – District 121
State House – District 121 (Republican)
Don Mayhew (i), REPVotes: 2,379
Total Votes: 2,379
State House – District 142
State House – District 142 (Republican)
Terry Brown, REPTotal Votes: 222
Bennie Cook, REP
• Votes: 93
David J. Giarratano, REPVotes: 26
Total Votes: 341
Phelps County Sheriff
Mike Kim, REPVotes: 5,781
Total Votes: 5,781
Phelps County Assessor
Bill Stoltz, REPVotes: 5,905
Total Votes: 5,905
Phelps County Public Administrator
Dana Sooter, REPVotes: 5,618
Total Votes: 5,618
Phelps County Coroner
Ernie Coverdell, REPVotes: 3,775
Sarah Lamb, REPVotes: 2,201
Total Votes: 5,976
Phelps County Surveyor
Terris Cates, REPVotes: 5,725
Total Votes: 5,725