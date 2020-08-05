The Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center is in the Kauffman Legacy Park at 4750 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, just east of the Plaza. The phone number is 816-759-7300. This Missouri Department of Conservation center provides conservation events, without charge, for people of all ages and interests.

Masks are strongly encouraged for all of these events.

Registration is required for these events. To register, visit https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/link/discovery-center-events. For further information, call the center.

• Native Landscape Chat: 1 to 2 p.m., Aug. 7. Join the naturalist to talk about tips and tricks to help keep your summer garden looking and functioning its best. Bring your questions about pruning, weeding and maintaining order in your garden. Please meet the naturalist at the front door.

• Nature Hunt: 10 to 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1 to 2 p.m., Aug. 8. All ages. Learn and explore what fun-filled activities you can do in your own backyard. Hunt and find various treasures you may find in your own backyard. Meet the naturalist at the front door.

• Atlatl: 5:30 to 7 p.m. or 7 to 8:30 p.m., Aug. 11. Ages 16 and older. Learn about a primitive hunting method that helped bring home dinner. The atlatl is becoming popular again and is an approved hunting method in Missouri during certain seasons. You will practice skills on targets.

• Jig tying: 10 to 11 a.m., or 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or 1 to 2 p.m., Aug. 15. Catching a fish on a jig or fly that you created is a satisfying experience. Learn how to make jigs and flies that will catch lots of fish. This is for the beginner to intermediate experience levels. All materials will be provided and you will take home the lure you make.

• Orienteering: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Aug. 18. Ages 16 and older. Navigate through nature with a map and a compass. Learn about topographic maps and how to know where you are. We will use compasses in a scavenger hunt to learn new skills in navigating.

• Making rope with prairie plants: 10 to 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 22. All ages. Learn to make rope or cords from plant fibers in an ancient skill essential to surviving in the wild. We will use the same plants that Native Americans used in Missouri to make bowstrings, fishing nets and clothing. Meet the naturalist at the pavilion on the south side of the Discovery Center.

• Buzz, Fly or Crawl: 10 to 11 a.m. or noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 29. All ages. Pollinator activity is at its peak and not all of them fly. Learn about the various types of pollinators and then go on a pollinator hunt using nets to capture local butterflies, bees, beetles, ants, flies and more. We will identify what we catch. All insects will be released at the end of the program. Meet the naturalist at the front door.

• Critter Care: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 29. All ages. Meet the center’s turtles, amphibians and fish. See what these animals eat and get your questions answered.