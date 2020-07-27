Local public health officials continue to track possible COVID-19 cases in connection with a large house party earlier this month in the Lakewood neighborhood of northern Lee’s Summit. Students from a half dozen local high schools are believed to have attended.

The Jackson County Health Department said Friday it had traced five cases thus far back to a July 10 party attended by 100 to 200 people, most of them 14 to 16 years old. Three more symptomatic people were awaiting test results.

A department spokesperson said some people connected to the party did set up appointments at a testing clinic Monday afternoon at the department offices in Independence, and the department opened up the testing clinic to the public. As of Monday morning, no further cases from the party had been determined.

The Health Department said there’s no complete guest list for the party, complicating tracing efforts, but the department says it believes students from Truman, Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North and Lee’s Summit West high schools were at the party.

The department continues to recommend that any person who attended the party should get tested, as asymptomatic individuals can pass the virus to others.

According to the Health Department, an individual who tests positive and has symptoms can be around others after all of the following:

• At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

• At least 24 hours have passed since the last fever without medications.

• Symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath have improved.

An individual who tests positive and has no symptoms can be around others after at least 10 days since the first positive test, assuming the individual has not developed any subsequent symptoms.

Those contacted by the Health Department about exposure to COVID-19 are asked to answer or return the call to help with contact tracing.