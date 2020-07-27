





Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have continued to increase in Randolph in recent weeks.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 23 active coronavirus infections in the county, making the county’s total case count 48 since March 24, according to the Randolph County Health Department. Eight cases were confirmed since Friday and four patients recovered within the same time frame.

Of the 23 active cases, four patients currently are hospitalized, Deputy Health Administrator Craig Parsons said. Both figures are new county highs since the start of the pandemic. There is a wide variety on the cases’ origins, he said.

"At this point, it’s just a mixture of a lot of things," he said. "We’ve had travel-related cases, we’ve had a few that were contacts of previously-reported cases and we still have people coming in with no idea where they got [the virus]."

One person in the county has died due to coronavirus-related complications and 24 others have recovered from the virus, the department reported. The department’s focus right now is working on contact tracing for confirmed COVID patients, Parsons said.

"I’ve had to recruit a few more employees to start working on [contact tracing]," Parsons said. "Obviously, with more cases, we have a lot more people to contact. We’ve really been focusing on that, making social media posts and just trying to educate people to get them to wear masks and practice social distancing as much as possible."

Though cases in the county have increased, it seems more businesses and people in the community are taking the virus more seriously now, Parons said.

"I’m seeing quite a few more people wearing masks and more companies requiring masks to be worn, so I think people are starting to wake up to the idea," he said. "[But] you’re always going to have people who disagree and who won’t take it as seriously as they should."

Neighboring Howard County also has seen a large spike in cases and a large drop-off, both within the last two weeks. From July 15 to Monday, 34 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Howard County, according to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services data. However, as of Monday afternoon, the county was down to only four active cases, Interim Health Administrator Michelle Reynolds said.

Most of the cases in the recent Howard County spike were not travel-related and were caused by a few families contracting the virus at the same time, Reynolds said. As with other rural counties and towns, Howard County has limited testing resources and often has referred patients to medical centers in Boonville or Columbia, she said.

The Randolph County Commission announced Monday morning that applications are now open for local businesses, organizations, education institutions and other entities to apply for COVID-19 relief money through CARES Act funds approved in early May. Local organizations and government entities will be able to draw from about $2.9 million in funding that the county received as part of the CARES Act economic stimulus bill, which was passed by the federal government in March.

The funding is meant to be spent on COVID-19 related expenses, such as personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and increased testing. The application process is being handled by the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments, but allocation of the funds will ultimately be up to the county commission.

The first round of applications are due by Sept. 10 and the second round of applications are due by Dec. 15. Application forms and further information on how to fill out the applications are available on the homepage of Randolph County’s website.

ecliburn@moberlymonitor.com