Kendall D. (Cavanaugh) Goodhouse “Is’na Wic’asta” (Lone Man), age 36, of the Fort Totten Spirit Lake Nation, began his journey to the Spirit World on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his mother’s home in Fort Totten, ND. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake, ND, on Friday, July 24 from 2 to 5 p.m. with a time of prayer and remembrance at 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Seven Dolors Catholic Church on Saturday, July 25 at 10 a.m. Kendall will be laid to rest in St. Jerome’s Cemetery, Crow Hill, rural Fort Totten. Please remember your safety and health and that of others when attending the visitation and funeral mass for Kendall. Social distancing and masks will be required when indoors. Kendall Duane Cavanaugh was born on June 8, 1984, in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Kenneth K. Goodhouse and Cecelia “Kixie” Cavanaugh. He was reared and educated in Fort Totten, West Fargo and Newtown schools. He also attended the Quentin Burdick Job Corps in Minot, ND. Over the years, Kendall moved from Fort Totten, Fargo, St. Michael, Newtown and Moorhead before coming back home to live in Fort Totten. On Aug. 9, 2013, Kendall and Robyn Brown were blessed with the birth of daughter LaShae Cavanaugh. There were later united in marriage on Aug. 2, 2014. They established their home in the St. Michael area. Kendall worked at odd jobs and day labor jobs over the years while living in the Fargo/Moorhead area. He enjoyed listening to his favorite music and visiting with family and friends. He also enjoyed spending time with his daughter, LaShae, and taking care of her. Kendall was a great father figure for his godchildren too. Kendall’s loving family members include; his mother, Cecelia “Kixie” Cavanaugh; his siblings, James Goodhouse, Kenzie Goodhouse, Kenny I. (Mary Mindt) Goodhouse and Kerry (Jaydean Alberts) Wolff; his daughter, LaShae Cavanaugh; aunt, Agnes (Cornelle) Cavanaugh; uncle, Conrad Cavanaugh; many nieces and nephews; godson, Sammy Goodhouse; and goddaughter, Claudette Goodhouse. He was welcomed home to the Spirit World by; his Lord; and father, Kenneth Goodhouse; grandparents, Tim and Kathleen Cavanaugh; aunts, Claudette Cavanaugh and Adeline Cavanaugh; plus many beloved family, cousins and friends. Active Pallbearers: Kenny Goodhouse, Taurean Goodhouse, Butch Cavanaugh, Chuck Walker, Cornell GoodThunder, Austin Smith, Damien BlackBird, Jaydean Alberts and also Chauncey Hopkins and Marty Greywater. Honorary Bearers will be: James Good house, James Goodhouse Jr., James Tomahawk, Dusty Joshua, Terry Dunn, Robby Knight, Richard Espinoza, Cornelle GoodThunder, Robyn Brown, Palmer Hopkins, Richard Olson, Owen McKay, Ronna Neidlinger and beloved LaShae Cavanaugh and the Drivers at CHR and Tribal Health, all the people who helped him with Dialysis in Fort Totten and Jamestown. Please keep the Cavanaugh/Goodhouse family in your thoughts and prayers. Condolences may be sent to gilbertsonfuneralhome.com.