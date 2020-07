A sidewalk closure is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday on East Broadway as Ameren UE completes gas line maintenance.

The city wrote in a news release until 3:30 p.m. Friday a portion of the north sidewalk along East Broadway between Tenth and Hitt streets will be closed. Pedestrians should use the sidewalk on the south side of East Broadway.

The work is dependent on the weather and could be delayed. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to use caution in the work zone, the release reads.