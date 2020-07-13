





Bunceton summer school opened its doors July 6 with forty-six students enrolled.

Neighboring school districts were invited to participate, so there were students from Zion Lutheran, Prairie Home, Boonville and Tipton, as well. The theme is Dragons Camp Adventures in Learning.

Students learned about being a leader the first week.

"Students are divided by grade level into camp sites where they are learning various topics," school Principal Jessica Huth said.

This includes letters, sounds, rhyming, friendships, frogs, engineering, dramatic play, arts and crafts, physical activity, enrichment, camping survival and Missouri History.

Students made name tags, created self-portraits that portrayed them as leaders, leaf people, leader capes and working on a Bulls Eye.

Students walked to Castlewood Park in Bunceton on Friday and camped out in the school library.

Sixth- through ninth-grade students planted a garden, while the engineering class developed plans to build structures from wooden pallets. Physical education focused on wall sets where students learned about carbohydrates and muscles.

Each week has a different theme. This week students are learning about simple machines. They then will explore nature next week and will learn how to care for creatures in the fourth week.

4-H, FFA members show animals

The Prairie Home Fair may not be open but 4-H and FFA members still were able to take their projects to the fairgrounds to be judged.

Cattle were shown and judged Friday. Daisie Huth, daughter of Chris and Jessica Huth, received Best Angus Heifer Any Age award, sponsored by Jeff and Mary Huth.

She also received the Reserve Champion Heifer any Age of All Breeds award that was sponsored by Schuster Insurance and the Championship ribbon for 12 and under showmanship. She is a member of Zion 4-H.