The Moberly Pickers Market is planned 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 25 at the Randolph County Raceway at 4081 U.S. 24 in Moberly. An early pickers event will be held the night prior from 4-8 p.m. with a beer garden and live music.

Vendors from around the Midwest with art, craft, vintage and antique booths will fill several big tents and an outdoor market. The vendors will have products such as antiques, vintage, handmade crafts, gourmet foods, jewelry, summer decor and more.

Admission is $5, but children under 12 are free. The market will be held on the lawn of the Randolph County Raceway. The Fall Pickers Mark will be held Sept. 12-13 in Bethel.

For vendor information, email gravelroadmarket@gmail.com.