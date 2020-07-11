Teachers and childcare professionals, doctors, nurses and many other essential workers in Boone County are now eligible for free mental health services to help in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the Boone County Community Health and Medical Fund, HeartSpace Clinic is offering the services to a number of essential personnel, who according to a news release are in the unique position of helping others overcome the pandemic while experiencing it in their own lives.

The services include a hotline at 573-355-2568 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, as well as therapy sessions. Businesses or organizations employing essential workers are also encouraged to call and ask about group therapy sessions. For more information or to enroll, readers can visit www.heartspaceclinic.org.