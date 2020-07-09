A former Missouri cannabis lobbyist pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to selling the drug, as part of a multi-state indictment including 27 defendants which is also linked to a 2017 Columbia homicide.

Eapen Thampy, 36, pleaded guilty on Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps Jr. to a count of intent to distribute less than 50 kilograms of marijuana, according to court records. Through a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, a conspiracy count was dropped.

A sentencing hearing has not been set. Thampy faces a maximum of five years in prison and a minimum of two years probation and fines.

A plea agreement signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Oliver reads Thampy in February 2018 bought 100 pounds of marijuana from Craig Smith of Oregon, whom court documents show was the supplier for the defendants.

The transaction was brokered by Osama Yanis, owner of Coffee Zone in Columbia, the agreement reads. Yanis was sentenced to four years in prison in January for his role in the conspiracy. His son, Nader Yanis, was sentenced in January 2019 to two years in prison for his part in the conspiracy.

In Thampy’s case, the 100 pounds of marijuana was delivered to Columbia, according to the agreement. He paid $61,000 of his total $95,000 debt to a distributor for Smith in Kansas City over a course of several weeks.

Missouri Ethics Commission records show Thampy is a registered lobbyist, but does not currently have any clients. His clients once included the Missouri Hemp Association, Hemp Haven and Students for Cannabis Agriculture.

Affidavits filed in Smith’s case link the marijuana operations to August Roberts, who was killed during a home invasion Dec. 11, 2017, in the Old Hawthorne subdivision. About 800 pounds of the drug, allegedly supplied by Smith, was stolen from a U-Haul truck parked in Roberts’ driveway, federal agents wrote.

The truck had been rented by Blake J. Johnson, 24, of Columbia, who pleaded guilty to marijuana trafficking in November 2019, affidavits show. His sentencing is set for Tuesday.

No one has been arrested or charged in Roberts’ death.