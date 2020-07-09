A Hallsville police officer remains employed by the city amid allegations by the state of Missouri that he assaulted and at one point choked a Howard County Jail detainee while working as a deputy there in November 2018.

Officer Bradley Young has recently responded to three allegations of fourth-degree assault contained in a complaint pending before the Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.

Young is accused of twice tasing and then choking detainee Jamaine Leonard, of Fayette, who was awaiting trial on suspicion of burglary.

Mayor Logan Carter confirmed on Thursday that Young is still employed, but declined to comment further, describing the allegations as a personnel matter.

If the POST commission sides with the state, Young will lose his license to operate as a peace officer in Missouri .

In the complaint, Assistant Attorney General John Lynch writes Leonard stuck his hand through a jail door food slot and would not remove it. Young threatened to put Leonard in the jail’s restraining chair and showed him his stun gun.

In a response filed June 19 by his attorney, Donald Weaver, Young admits those statements to be true, but that he only un-holstered the stun gun and did not display it.

Leonard then removed his hand. Young could have ended the matter there, according to the complaint. However, Young denied that was the case. He offered no further explanation as to why.

After Leonard complied, Young admitted he then entered the cell and told Leonard to lay on the floor. Leonard did, but started to get back up. When he did, Young fired the stun gun.

Young denied it was assault or that he used excessive force in doing so.

In response to the second count of alleged assault, after stunning Leonard the first time, Young admits he returned to the cell, opened the door, told Young to lie on the floor and when the detainee did not comply, he again stunned him.

Again, Young denied his actions construed assault or were excessive. After stunning Leonard the second time, Young and jail staff took him to the restraint chair.

Lynch writes in the complaint that when Leonard would not sit in the chair, Young choked him by the neck, causing him pain. Young admitted taking Leonard to the chair, but denied choking him.

A hearing in the matter has not been set.

Young was a Howard County deputy at the time of the alleged assaults, and as a result was fired in January 2019 by Howard County Sheriff Mike Neil, according to a statement filed with the POST Commission.

KRCG reported Young was fired after he posted a controversial statement on Facebook about a Fayette Subway employee.

Neil, when questioned about the POST complaint filed by the state, told the Tribune more than one action led to Young’s firing.

"I terminated him for several reasons," Neal said. "By statute, we are required to tell the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST) why we dismissed him, and I did that. POST took it and ran with it from there."