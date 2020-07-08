Local hospitals saw a large uptick in demand for COVID-19 testing the first two days of this week after a weeks-long lull.

And Boone County reported a single-day record on Wednesday, with 51 new cases. There are 597 total cases in the county, with 231 of those considered active, as well as 452 people in quarantine due to close contact.

Tests on Boone County citizens have been declining since June 3, despite the single-day spikes.

"I think today will be a different story," Boone County Health Director Stephanie Browning said Monday to the Columbia City Council.

And it was. Spokesperson Jesslyn Chew said the MU Health Care facility performed more than 600 tests, topping the previous record of about 500 in a single day. The streak continued Tuesday, with 609 tests performed.

Boone Hospital Center’s drive-through saw double its regular visits Monday, which also put the facility at capacity. It’s unclear how many of those tests were performed on Boone County residents.

Drew Wilkinson, director of laboratory services at Boone Hospital Center, said via a spokesperson that Mondays and Fridays are generally busier. However, the holiday weekend in addition to the increase in local cases could also have impacted the demand in testing.

"With the increased number of positives in the area, more contact tracing is taking place, which leads to more tests being requested," Wilkinson said.

Chew said explanations for the uptick are purely anecdotal at this point. Many coming to MU Health Care’s drive-through clinic cite symptoms or recent exposure to a known COVID-19 case.

Health Department spokesman Lucio Bitoy echoed both scenarios.

Local awareness of community spread is likely making citizens more alert for symptoms, Bitoy wrote in an email. Additionally, a large proportion of cases are among the 20-24 age bracket and have many contacts. Boone Hospital Center and MU Health Care also serve multiple counties.

"Cases are on the rise in mid-Missouri, which might further explain the growing numbers," Bitoy said.

Testing was one of the four responsibilities laid out by the White House in April as states began to eye reopening. The others include contact tracing, assessing health care system capacity and maintaining a safe environment for workers and community members.

During Monday’s meeting, Browning reported that local contact tracing needs had exceeded the health department’s capacities. When asked where she could see COVID relief dollars being used effectively in Boone County, contact tracing was listed first, followed by testing.

Although Boone County has been fortunate to have testing available through Columbia’s local hospitals, Browning said, that testing has come at significant expense.

"MU has frankly eaten a lot of money in providing it for free," Browning said.

MU Health Care has performed 23,000 tests since the pandemic began, totaling $4 million in testing-related expenditures, Chew said. Boone Hospital Center has performed 7,673 tests, but wasn’t able to calculate the total costs.

The two sites remain the primary sources for testing locally, but Browning told the city council Monday that "they can’t keep doing that forever."

"Employers … get a case and they call all their employees and say ‘okay, go get tested,’" Browning said. "It might not be time appropriate, but they expect our hospitals to do it for free and they can’t do that."

However, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department doesn’t have the resources to offer community testing. Browning said any order would have to be taken out of the department’s existing budget.

Boone County has received $21 million in federal funding via the CARES Act. County Commissioner for District 1 Fred Parry said though it’s likely that the health department will be given some of those funds, the county has already received $30 million in requests.

Commissioner Dan Atwill, who is leading the effort to allocate CARES funds, said more clarity is needed on who is eligible for funds before official decisions are made.

Despite the two-day uptick, Browning said the recent increase in cases is not related to increased testing.

According to the county’s COVID-19 information portal, Boone County’s positive case rate has been increasing despite the lull in testing over the last month. The rate measures the percentage of positive cases among those tested for the illness.

Between May 29 and June 5, it was 1.3%. Between June 26 and July 2, the most recent week reported, the positivity rate was 15.7%

"Anything over 1% is a sign of community transmission," Browning said.