Camden County Captain Chris Twitchel released report numbers from the July 4th weekend Tuesday morning, indicating an extremely high call volume. The press release including the numbers for each type of incident and call are as follows:

"The Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following during the July 4th weekend:

Calls for services: 777

Persons Booked into Jail: 47

Dispatched incidents countywide: 1028

Arrests/investigations

Intoxication holds: 8

Assault-2

Burglary 2nd

Traffic-16

Domestic Assault-7

Driving While Intoxicated-4

Fraud-2

Harassment-1

Poss. Controlled Substance-2

Property Damage-7

Stealing-6

Terrorist Threat-1

Tresspassing-2"