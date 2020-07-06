



Fireworks are not allowed within Mexico city limits, with the exception of annual community displays. The Mexico Public Safety Department spent the weekend responding to approximately 150 fireworks incidents. There were no reported injuries.

The department responded to complaints or attempted to take action on the incidents from June 29 through Monday. A majority occurred during the nighttime hours from July 1 through Saturday, according to a news release.

Residents discharging fireworks at home were given a warning. There were no further issues after warnings were issued.

There were a few summons issued for those driving or running through parts of town discharging fireworks. More summonses are planned as officers were unable to catch some at the time.

One building in the 800 block of East Breckenridge received fireworks damage in the overnight hours Thursday and Friday. An investigation is ongoing.

Youth four-wheeler riders referred to juvenile court

Three youths ages 12-14 will have a case of riding four-wheelers on city streets early Saturday morning referred to the 12th Circuit Court Juvenile Division. There were no reported injuries.

Public safety officers observed two four-wheelers operated on the streets in the area of Fairground Park at about 4:01 a.m. Saturday. Officers attempted to stop vehicles, but drivers fled the area.

Officers located the four-wheelers and the three youths that were on them in the 1400 block of West Breckenridge. The four-wheelers were ridden to the area from a home just outside of Mexico, according to the release. The youths were turned over to their parents and the case was forwarded to the juvenile court.