A one-year-old juvenile pedestrian was killed in a Camden County crash Saturday morning on Shawnee View Drive.

Matthew T. Daly, 22, was driving his 2005 Mazda 3 when he struck a one-year-old juvenile pedestrian in the roadway. The child was pronounced dead later that morning. Daly was wearing a safety device and was not injured.

This is Troop F’s first fatality of July and the 35th of 2020.

