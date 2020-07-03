Peggy Garnet Smithey (LaFrance), beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed peacefully in Reno, Nevada, on May 22, 2020, at the age of 77.

Peggy Garnet Smithey (LaFrance), beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed peacefully in Reno, Nevada, on May 22, 2020, at the age of 77. Services will be held at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo, CA, on July 14. She (LaFrance) was born on Aug. 19, 1942, in Rolla, ND, and was raised on the family farm near Perth, ND, by her parents Clinton LaFrance and Althea LaFrance (Johnston), along with her siblings Robert and Shirley. Peggy graduated from Rolla High School in 1959 and attended Minot State College. She was married to Lyle Christofferson (Fresno, CA) in March of 1961, and enjoyed a career that spanned business, finance, retail management, and healthcare including co-ownership of a sporting goods retail outlet in Rolla before locating to California in 1979. They are the parents of Shelly (Chico, CA), Sonja (Elk Grove, CA), Terry (Oroville, CA) and Gary (Roseville, CA). Several years after Lyle and Peggy divorced, she married Red (Lloyd) Smithey (U.S. Navy veteran) in 1995 and they were married until his passing in 2016. Peggy was known for her love of family, friendship, being highly social and enjoying a variety of activities including travel, sightseeing, musical concerts and outdoor recreational activities. Her competitive spirit was on high display through her years playing women’s softball in the Rolla area. And even though she relocated to CA, she remained a diehard Minnesota Vikings fan her entire life. She was known for her candid and direct points-of-view on topics such as world and local events and news, government and politics. Peggy was preceded in death by; her parents; sister, Shirley; brother, Robert; sister, Carol; and husband, Red. She is survived by; her four children; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Peggy will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts and memories.