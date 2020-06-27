Columbia will suspend curbside recycling collection again this week as it deals with staffing issues in the Solid Waste Utility, the city stated in a news release.

Regular curbside trash pickup will continue as normal because it is essential to the health and safety of the community, the city stated. The city will also collect bulky items placed curbside.

The city expects to resume curbside recycling collections the week beginning July 6. There are 11 locations around the city where recyclable materials may be deposited. A map of the locations can be found at CoMo.gov/utilities/solidwaste.