



The Boonslick Regional Library’s outreach service, BRLMobile2GO is now providing free Wi-Fi in rural areas to residents in Pettis, Benton and Cooper County.

The library van is providing the service. People can park next to the van to use the free Wi-Fi hotspot. The program is supported the Institute of Museum and Library Services under provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Economic Relief and Security, or CARES Act, as administered by the Missouri State LIbrary, according to a news release.

Mobile printing services also are available by selecting the branch location you wish to pick up your documents.

For more information call 660-827-7323.