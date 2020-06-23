After receiving funds from the CARES Act, the Adair County Commission began taking applications this week so cities, public agencies and businesses can be reimbursed for COVID-related spending.

The county received $2,973,240 in federal aid and any money not spent by the end of the year will go back to U.S. Treasury Department.

The Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission is overseeing the application process for Adair County, which can be viewed at nemorpc.org/adair-cares. It will review the applications, check their legitimacy, and then send them to the county commission for approval. Derek Weber, executive director of the Northeast Regional Planning Commission, said other RPCs are acting similarly for counties across the state.

So what exactly can be reimbursed?

"If it’s a COVID-related expense, most likely, you should be able to be reimbursed for it," Weber said. "… The easiest way I look at it is: For a business, a hospital, or whoever, if it’s an expense that wasn’t in your budget on March 27 … and was related to COVID-19, it will be reimbursable."

That can be buying protective equipment, hiring someone to take people’s temperatures and several other things. The application asks for a detailed list of what was purchased and requires invoices to verify. NEMO RPC will take applications until Dec. 15, so future expenses can also be covered. Also, there are separate applications for public entities and private businesses.

Nailing down what exactly can and cannot be reimbursed has slowed this process after funds were first announced a few months ago.

"Pretty much every county throughout the state has been waiting it out, trying to get more guidance on it. We’re finally at a place where we feel comfortable about making sure we’ll get it out the right way, not putting anyone in a position where they received funds for something they shouldn’t have and now have to pay it back," Weber said.

What is clear is that this funding can’t be used as a way to replace lost revenue. However, if a business did not receive any funding from the Payment Protection Program, the county is also using these funds as a business grant so those entities can help cover some of their back-end costs such as employee salaries and benefits.

Because the dollar total dollar amount has already been decided and given to the county, funds are on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is no priority window for different sectors, so all entities can apply.

Weber said he hasn’t received any applications as of Tuesday afternoon, but has taken several calls asking about what is reimbursable. He has attached an FAQ from the State Treasurer’s Office to applications to provide additional clarification.

He and the NEMO RPC will handle applications as quickly as they get them.

"We don’t want to create a bulk pile up and then send them on to the county," Weber said. "As we work through them, we’ll make sure everything is sufficient, then send it over to the county so they can look over it, approve it and then get it sent up so they can cut the checks for the individuals."