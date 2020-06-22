Two people were fatally injured Sunday when their car went off a rural Howard County road and overturned. the Missouri State Highway Patrol stated in a crash report online.

Haden T. Singleton, 18, of Columbia, was a passenger in the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Timothy J. MacKenzie, Jr., 27, of Tipton. MacKenzie was driving east on Route J, southwest of Fayette, when his car went off the right side of the road and overturned.

The accident occurred west of County Road 318, the patrol stated.

Singleton and MacKenzie were both pronounced dead at the scene by Howard County Coroner Frank Flaspohler.