The Phelps Maries County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Phelps County on Saturday, bringing Phelps County's total case number to 10.

The department in a release on Saturday said test results are still pending for two probable cases of the virus in Phelps County.

Meanwhile, the department in a release on Friday said one confirmed case and one probable case of the virus in the area were connected to a congregate living facility within Phelps County. The department is working with the facility and the state health department to identify potential contacts.

“Contacts are being notified directly with monitoring and quarantining instructions. The facility is following CDC and public health guidelines in regards to monitoring and quarantining procedures within the facility,” the department said in its release.

The department did not release any further information, stating there had been no other individuals associated with the facility reporting symptoms of COVID-19.