Lake Regional Health System announces Jason Hulett has joined its board of directors. The uncompensated board provides governance and oversight of health system strategic initiatives.

Lake Regional Health System announces Jason Hulett has joined its board of directors. The uncompensated board provides governance and oversight of health system strategic initiatives.

“Since 2012, Jason has served on our Lake Regional Medical Group board, and we’re pleased to welcome him now to the Lake Regional Health System board,” said Dane W. Henry, FACHE, chief executive officer of Lake Regional Health System. “His business background and strong community ties will continue to be an asset as we work to expand access to quality health care services for area residents and visitors.”

Hulett is a lifelong resident of Camden County. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. His experience includes 30 years at his family business, Hulett Chevrolet Buick GMC in Camdenton, where he rose through the ranks to become the company’s president and dealer principal. In addition, Hulett serves on various committees of the Missouri Automobile Dealers Association.

A proud supporter of the lake community, Hulett has served on the board of Citizens Against Domestic Violence and as president of the Camdenton Laker Athletics Boosters Club and has supported numerous other local organizations. He looks forward to furthering his contribution as a Lake Regional board member.

“For an area our size, we are incredibly lucky to have a health system that offers the specialty procedures and level of care Lake Regional provides,” Hulett said. “The staff and physicians at Lake Regional are incredibly talented and motivated to see that every patient has the best experience. I’m excited to serve on the board of an organization that does such amazing things for my hometown community.”

Hulett and his wife, Holly, reside in Osage Beach with their three daughters: Mya, Lily and Ella.