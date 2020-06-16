Our beautiful mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Ernestine Herman, Cloudy Face Woman “Ite A’Mahpiya Win” of St. Michael, ND, began her heavenly journey on June 6, 2020, at Trinity Hospital in Minot, ND.

Our beautiful mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Ernestine Herman, Cloudy Face Woman “Ite A’Mahpiya Win” of St. Michael, ND, began her heavenly journey on June 6, 2020, at Trinity Hospital in Minot, ND. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. at the St Michael’s Church in St Michael on Thursday, June 11. The procession to the St. Michael’s Church left City Plaza in Devils Lake, ND, at 5 p.m. on Wednesday June 10. Serving as Casket Bears were: Riley Smith, Noah Herman, Dennis Graywater, Jason Greene, Carl “Sparky” McKay Jr., Chris Cavanaugh, Tony Cavanaugh, Waylon “Bud” Shaw, Wylie Redwing, Scott Cannon, Mitch Omen and John Lohnes. Ernestine was born on Aug. 20, 1943, in Twin Tree Township on the Cavanaugh homestead rural Sheyenne, ND. Ernestine was raised on the Spirit Lake Reservation and graduated High School from St Mary’s Academy in Devils Lake in 1961. Ernestine attended and received her LPN license from Lake Region Practical Nurses Program in 1962. Ernestine began her 44 year nursing career at Mercy Hospital in Devils Lake and went on to work in South Dakota, New Mexico and California and then returned to ND in 1967 where she worked for Mercy Hospital, ND State Health Department, Fort Totten IHS Clinic and Spirit Lake Public Health where she retired in 2005. Ernestine married the love of her life, Daniel “Dan” Herman, on Nov. 17, 1965, in Los Angeles, CA. They had three children, Robin, Boyd and Emmy and raised their family in rural St. Michael. Ernestine was a member of the St. Michaels Catholic Church. Ernestine was a caregiver all of her life, taking care of her little sisters, her parents in their golden years, several nieces and nephews. Ernestine was a nurse twenty-four-seven even after retirement, community members knew they could reach out to her. Ernestine’s family was her priority as she loved spending time with all her relatives and attending family gatherings, especially enjoying the company of her grandchildren. In her younger years she enjoyed riding horseback and playing softball. Ernestine enjoyed doing yard work, watching old movies, reading, doing crossword puzzles and playing cards. Ernestine was a dedicated Elvis Presley fan and proudly displayed her Elvis collection throughout her home. Ernestine also enjoyed daily phone calls with her sisters. Ernestine is survived by; daughter, Robin (Duane) Smith; son, Daniel B Herman; daughter, EmmyLou Littlewind; grandchildren, Riley, Noah, Madisan, Cianna, Leslie, Chaunce, and Destri; sisters, Ramona (Ron Eagleman) Cannon and Bernice Cavanaugh-John, Celeste Herman; brother, Peter Dauphinais Jr.; nieces and nephews she helped raise, Jolene (Ray Greene) Crosswhite, Dixie (Mitch) Omen and Dennis “Baby Denny” Graywater; daughter-in-law, Lonna Jackson-Street; father-in-law, Pierre Culbertson; brother-in-law, Joe Herman; sisters-in-law, Aileen Littleghost, Estelle (John) Henager and Shirley Culbertson; aunt, Lavernne (Larry) Sullivan; adopted sisters, Donelda Littlewind and Debbie Jetty; several nieces and nephews also survive. Ernestine was preceded in death by; her parents, Dennis and Susie; husband, Daniel Herman; grandson, Hadley Smith; brothers, William Ambrose Littleghost, Benedict Littleghost, Herbert Rainbow and Duane Cavanaugh; sisters, Angie Littleghost-Shaw and Janice McKay; mother-in-law, Flora Herman-Culbertson; son-in-law, Manuel Littlewind Jr. Serving as Honorary Bearers were: Father John Cavanaugh, Jen and Wayne Black, Marnie and Joseph Lawrence, Monte Herman, Candy Herman, Corrine Shaw, Carolyn Black, Belinda Murphy, ReNa Lohnes, DeLana Wendland, David and Debbie Cavanaugh, Frances Halsey, Darlene Wadsworth, Agnes, Cavanaugh, Dean and Sonta Dauphinais, Velma and Vern Lambert, Caroline Greene, Torchy Greene, Kris White, Winona Fox, Lori Navarette, Vivian Lohnes, Vincent Shaw, Ron Delorme Jr, Duane Jackson Sr., Karen Jackson, Mildred Chase and family, Gus Jeanotte, Karen Froelich, Fred Longie Sr., Helen Jacobs, Mary Swigert, Kathy “Punky” Longie, Deedee Lewis, Chuck Longie, Bob and Euretta McKay, Craig Brown, Millie McKay, Hilda Garcia, Sharon Georgeson, Evie McDonald, Peggy Cavanaugh and all of her many dear friends and relatives. A special thanks to Father Chuck Leute of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Ranelle Cavanaugh, Elisha Polusen, Darlene Blackbird, Spirit Lake Okiciyapi Program, Spirit Lake Health Nurses and Spirit Lake Ambulance.