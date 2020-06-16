In-person high school graduation ceremonies for Columbia Public Schools will take place over four days in late July and early August, the district wrote in an email to high school seniors and their families.

"At the time in-person ceremonies are scheduled to take place later this summer, specific restrictions on holding graduation ceremonies will be lifted and the gathering size is anticipated to be 250 people," the email states. "This plan will allow the district to have multiple in-person ceremonies with reasonably-sized groups that also includes family members."

In a statement accompanying the email sent to media, district spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said the district intends to limit all graduation gatherings, whether held inside or outside, to 250 people. That will mean multiple ceremonies for each school except Douglass High School.

"The ceremonies will ticketed events so that graduates may also have members of their families present while still complying with the mass gathering limits," Baumstark wrote.

The schedule is for ceremonies at 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on each graduation day, except for the Douglass ceremony, which will take place at 10 a.m. on the designated day.

The days for each school are:

Rock Bridge High School will hold ceremonies Thursday, July 30, with additional ceremonies Friday, July 31, if needed.Douglass High School will hold its ceremony July 31 at Hickman High School.Hickman High School graduation ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1.Battle High School seniors will have their ceremonies Sunday, Aug. 2.

Diplomas will be handed out at the ceremonies.

The time between ceremonies will allow for graduates to take photos with their families outside their schools and to allow the venue to be cleaned before the next ceremony.

Time assignments will be done by the last name of the graduate.

Graduates will receive two tickets for guests to attend inside the ceremony venue and two tickets for guests to watch a live feed in an overflow area. Guests without tickets can’t be accommodated.

