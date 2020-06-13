Columbia Police found a man with what was described as a “significant” amount of heroin and a stolen handgun early Friday after he allegedly tried to flee a traffic stop, according to a news release.

Morris McDonald, 34, of Columbia, was charged Friday with drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. He was arrested about 1 a.m. Friday, the release stated.

He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation following his apprehension, according to the release.

Officers stopped McDonald for lane violations near Business Loop and Providence Road and a check showed a pending domestic-assault warrant. When they approached, he fled in the vehicle. Police pursued, but stopped when speeds increased in a residential neighborhood, the release reads.

Another officer then saw McDonald’s vehicle strike two vehicles at the intersection of Bicknell and West Walnut Street. McDonalds then fled on foot and was tracked by police and county deputies to a backyard in the 400 block of West Walnut Street where he was taken into custody.