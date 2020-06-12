Gerald Johnson Jr., 45, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday morning, June 8, 2020, in the loving care of his family and Altru Hospice.

Gerald Johnson Jr., 45, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday morning, June 8, 2020, in the loving care of his family and Altru Hospice. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Friday, June 12 from 5 until 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, June 13 at 2 p.m. at the World War Memorial Building, Devils Lake with Reverend Jim Paulson, Pastor of St. Olaf Lutheran Church officiating. Firefighters’ Honors will be accorded by the Devils Lake Volunteer Fire Department and burial will be at the Devils Lake Cemetery. Please remember COVID-19 practices will be followed, including social distancing, hand sanitizer and wearing masks as necessary for the protection of any persons at risk at the visitation and funeral. The family wants everyone to be safe, and if unable to attend, please raise up the Johnson family in your thoughts and prayers. Please wear your “Johnson Strong” t-shirts on Friday if you have them. God Bless You All. Gerald Johnson Jr., son of Gerald “Jerry” and Carol (Aronson) Johnson was born on Dec. 12, 1974, in Devils Lake, ND. He was a member of the Devils Lake High School graduating class of 1993. After high school Gerald attended Lake Region State College where he received his associate degree and finished his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at Mayville State University. While in college Gerald met his wife Kristin. Gerald and Kristin moved back to Devils Lake in 1997 and raised their two children, Chase and Morgan. Gerald was a devoted husband and father who worked hard to provide for his family. Gerald spent 22 years in the banking business and most recently at Ramsey National Bank. Outside of his family and work devotions, Gerald served as a volunteer on the Devils Lake Fire Department for 17 years. He cherished his fellow firefighters and was proud to be a captain of Engine 201. Gerald will be remembered for frequently sharing his encouraging words of, “Love ya man” with fellow crew members. Gerald loved to spend time out at the farm where he tended to a large garden and refined ways to show case his wildflowers. He could also be found hunting, spending time at the lake, and fishing or relaxing on the boat. Gerald will always be remembered for his cooking and hosting skills. From graduations, to holidays and family gatherings, Gerald knew how to make sure everyone at a gathering felt included and prepared a feast to welcome them. Gerald was a baptized and confirmed member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church. He had a faith that was so evident in his many projects at the farm, a faith that could move mountains, a faith that could heal a broken heart and a faith that carried him into the arms of his Lord and Savior. Gerald will be missed by this loving family he felt so blessed to be a part of; his beautiful wife, Kristin; his dear son, Chase Johnson, Jamestown, ND; mother, Carol Johnson, Devils Lake; sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Eric Nygaard, Devils Lake; mother-in-law, Jennifer Exner, LaMoure, ND; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kerri and Jason Simpfenderfer, Beulah, ND, Sam and Tammy Exner, Verona, ND, Eric and Tina Exner, Fargo, ND, Brandon and Sarah Exner, Devils Lake, Kaylyn and Peter Crocker, Brandon, Manitoba, Canada, and Cassie and Dave Potts, LaMoure; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Gerald was welcomed to his heavenly home by; his Lord; his precious daughter, Morgan; his loving dad, Jerry; father-in-law, Don Exner; and grandma, Beatrice; and grandpa, Melford Aronson; and other beloved family. Casket Bearers will be: Brandon Exner, Eric Nygaard, Cory Senger, Lonnie Lacina, Doug Lawson, Toby Frelich, TeeJay Kurtz and Cory Meyer. Honorary Bearers are: the Devils Lake Volunteer Fire Department members. Reading Scripture will be Jodi Spale.