Boone County home sales fell but the number of homes on the market grew dramatically in May as COVID-19 restrictions eased, the Columbia Board of Realtors stated in its May market report.

There were 252 single-family homes sold in May at an average price of $248,450, the report said. Sales numbers are down 21 percent compared to May 2019, but the average price is up 1.5 percent.

"Although we saw a significant decline in closed sales for May, pending listings (homes under contract) surged 26 percent, signaling a rebound for closed sales in the coming months after sharp declines for April and May," the report said.

Residential building permits declined 23 percent in May, which was expected after a 26 percent increase in May.

Mortgage rates continue near historic lows, with 30-year fixed-rate mortgages at 3 to 3.25 percent, with lower rates on government-backed loans.