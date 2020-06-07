From The Examiner during the week of June 1-6, 1970:

• “NEW INDUSTRIAL PARK WOULD OCCUPY 47 ACRES OF THE MASSMAN TRACT” – A proposal to adopt 47 acres contained in a proposed industrial park was made last Monday night to the city council by Alan Lefko, president of the chamber of commerce. Lefko told the council that the Chamber had set up an Industrial Park committee to promote and develop the area to attract industry. The proposed rail line through the property would primarily serve Overland Industries which adjoins the Massman property. The land faces on Truman Road and is adjacent to Turner Street.

• “CITY HEALTH DIRECTOR SEES PERIL IN POLLUTED STREAMS” – A warning for patents not to allow their children to wade, swim or play in streams in seven areas of the city was made today by Wayne Stepp, health director. The health chief said tests made weekly indicate that ailments of dysentery hepatitis, typhoid or even polio could be contracted.

“We are not saying that every child that plays in Rock Creek or some of the other streams is going to become ill,” said the health director. “But what we are saying is that every child stands a chance of getting a disease if he plays in these waters.”

The seven districts where polluted streams exist have been marked with pollution signs, including Rock Creek from 30th and Crysler to Hillcrest and Kentucky and a series of drainage ditches in U.S. 40 and Lee’s Summit Road area.

• “WE PRESENT A NEW EXAMINER” – After five months of planning, installation, training and practicing, your 72-year-old Examiner today presents its first complete issue produced by photocomposition and printed on a new offset press, all work being done in The Examiner plant. The Examiner is now produced by the “cold type” method. All type is produced on photocomposition machines, pasted on page forms and then photographed by a new computerized camera. From the negative produced by the camera, a special sensitized aluminum printing plate is developed for the new 24-page offset press.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of May 31-June 5, 1920:

• “SPEEDERS HIS PREY” – Speeders, lookout! No more can you go like lightning through the streets of Independence, at risk of your own life as well as of other people. There’s a motorcycle cop on the job again, who can run as fast as any of you can. The city council last night, at the suggestion of N.A. Harris, chief of police, appointed Earl Farrow a member of the police force. He went on the job today; and, having a motorcycle, he will pay special attention to speeders.

• “BITS OF GENERAL NEWS” – The soldier bonus bill, passed Saturday by the house, 289 to 92, will reach the senate tomorrow. The bill provides that beginning April 1, 1921, every man or woman who served overseas during the war will receive $1.25 a day and every man or woman who served on this side will receive $1 a day as extra compensation for his or her services. The maximum which anyone can receive for overseas service is $625 and the maximum for home service $500. Payments are to be made quarterly over a period of three years.

• “SOMEWHERE IN MISSOURI” – The Republican Press of Butler deplores the sight of an $18 shirt and a pair of $3 overalls worn at the same time.

• “LIGHTNING WAS FRISKY” – Atherton experienced quite a severe electrical storm Tuesday evening. Therza Paxton, little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Paxton, who was crocheting up the porch at their home was stunned by lightning. Lola Muehler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Muehler, received a slight shock, and the crochet needle she was using pierced her hand. John Hifner was shaving at his home and the razor was knocked from his hand by the shock. A heavy rain accompanied the lightning and raised the waters of the Blue river twelve inches. The water receded Wednesday and no damage to the corn crop has been reported.

