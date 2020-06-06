Free mobile testing sites are open in Boone County for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Monday in June at different locations, the city wrote in a news release. Residents will need to bring identification and insurance information, if possible.

On Monday, the testing site will be at Derby Ridge Elementary, 4000 Derby Ridge Drive. On June 15, testing will be at Sturgeon Recreation Center, 403 W. McDowell Street in Sturgeon. The following Monday, June 22, the location will be at Turning Point, 702 Wilkes Boulevard.

Testing will be open June 29 at the Salvation Army Thrift Shop in Parkade Plaza, 1304 Parkade Boulevard.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, sore throat, chills, shortness of breath, head and muscle aches and loss of taste or smell, the release stated.