Louella Jean Redfox, 73, of Dilworth, MN, passed away on Friday evening, May 29, 2020, at Sanford on Broadway, Fargo, ND. Visitation was held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Thursday, June 4 from 1 until 3 p.m. There was a procession to Bdecan Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Tokio, ND, which left at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday from the funeral home. The graveside service was on Thursday, June 4 at 4 p.m. with Reverend Larry Thiele officiating. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed with limited amounts of people gathered at the funeral home at one time and will practice social distancing as necessary at the graveside. Louella Jean, daughter of Leonard Lohnes and Etta Redfox was born on Feb. 26, 1947, at Fort Totten, ND. She attended elementary school in Tokio and high school in Maddock. She also received training at the Job Corp in Maine. She worked for a time at Brunswick Manufacturing in Fort Totten. For the past 40 years, Louella has made her home in the Fargo/Moorhead area. She courageously fought many health issues for those 40 years. Louella was at one time married to Leroy Littleghost. Louella loved BINGO, watching old movies, making Star Quilts and doing jigsaw puzzles all while listening to her favorite singer, George Jones. She had a very friendly and outgoing personality. As a child of God, Louella practiced her faith by her many corporal works of mercy; feeding, clothing and sheltering anyone in need. She never turned anyone away, never said I can’t help you, never closed the door to her home. She had such a loving, welcoming heart and was loved by so many and made so many friends wherever she lived. Everyone called her “auntie”. Even though she had lived away from Tokio, she always called Redfox Road home. Her heart and soul was always a part of “Grandpa’s Place”. Our hearts ache as we mourn the passing of Louella and we will miss you always, love you always and treasure our memories of you and the laughter you gave us all. Louella’s loving family include; her children, Jason Paul, Preston Paul, Wilson Paul, Perry Littleghost, Kimberly Littleghost and Whitney Littleghost; numerous grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Sally Paul, Dilworth, MN; brother, Melvin “Gene” Paul, Tokio; nieces and nephews, James Paul, Stephanie Paul, Robin Paul, Nanette “Boo” Paul, Floyd “Bear” Paul, Allison Paul, Leslie Lou Paul, Michelle McDonald, Loren Longie, Wayne Greywater, Kenny Greywater, Emery Greywater, Kara Longie, Shanell Paul and Brandon Paul; aunts, Sharon (Albin) Georgeson, Hilda (Louie) Garcia, Alberta Redfox and Geraldine Redfox; numerous precious grandchildren, cousins, relatives; and special cousin, Jolene Littlewind; and special friend, Brenda McDougall. She was welcomed home by; her Lord and her parents; grandson, Trevor McDonald; brother, James “Jimmy” Paul; sisters, Doris “PāPā” Paul and Bernice “Bee” Paul; niece, Lisa Paul; nephew, Stacey Paul; and aunts, uncles and cousins. Casket Bearers will be: Brandon Paul, Loren Longie, Mokes Ironroad, Joel Redfox Sr., Antone LaVallie and Kenny Greywater. Honorary Bearers: Geraldine Redfox and family, Sharon “Albin” Georgeson and family, Hilda (Louie) Garcia and family, Alberta Redfox and family, RaNell Cavanaugh and family, Etta Jackson and family, Ashley Redfox and family, Jarvis and Cookie Jackson, Megan Jackson and family, Adrian (AJ) Jackson, Karen LittleWind and family, June LittleWind and family, Justine LittleWind and family, Jolene LittleWind and family, Brenda McDougall and family, Janice Feather and family, Violet (Calvin) Smith and family, Nicole Longie and family, Kara (Dion) Longie and family, Shanell Paul and family, Brandon Paul, Bonnie Leftbear and family, Mona Leftbear and family, Collen Cloud and family, Colleen Elzapia and family, Grace Redfox and family, Lisa and Tia Georgeson, Natalie Merrick and family, numerous friends every where. Louella touched the lives of many. All drum groups and singers were welcome to share their songs in memory of Louella.