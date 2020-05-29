Boone County school districts are continuing to sort out how to return to school in August.

Students will return to campus and classrooms at the University of Missouri, but there, too, many details are in flux.

“Truly, this is going to be a fundamentally different approach to how we operate our schools,” Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman told the school board on April 23.

There could be a traditional return to classrooms. Or a continuation of online education. Or a combination of the two.

Having half of students in schools on alternate days, or half in the mornings and the other half in the afternoons, are other options being considered.

School may not return to normal until September 2021, he said.

Though he made the comments in April, district spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said the issues haven’t changed.

“There is a monumental amount of discussion and planning that is taking place as we consider every possibility,” Baumstark said.

Other Boone County school officials mentioned some of the same considerations. The superintendents meet weekly to discuss common issues.

“We’re planning on opening,” said Steve Combs, Harrisburg School District superintendent.

That’s not the only plan if that option fails, Combs said. He also mentioned the possibility of some students in school on some days and others in school the other days.

“We’re not going to put anybody in danger,” Combs said. “There are a lot of things on the table.”

Everyone has had enough of online education, said Chris Felmlee, Southern Boone School District superintendent.

“I’m hoping for traditional school in September,” Felmlee said.

He also is preparing plans A-Z, he said, including hybrid online and in-seat instruction or staggering days students are in classrooms.

MU students will return to campus and classrooms in August, System President and interim Chancellor Mun Choi and other university officials have repeated frequently.

“Our plan right now is to have a full opening in the fall,” Choi told members of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce on May 14.

Questions about how to ensure safety of students, what residence hall life will be like and if there will be large, auditorium-style classrooms filled with students remain to be answered before students return.

“We’re looking at all of that — how do we maintain safety, what is different about the residence halls, how are different classes handled?” said MU spokesman Christian Basi. “However, our first order of business was to get the buildings cleaned and then, very slowly, move faculty and staff back onto campus. We are progressing toward that.”

The buildings have been cleaned thoroughly, he said. Faculty, staff and graduate students began a phased return to campus on May 20 in what was billed the “Show Me Renewal” initiative.

Groups of MU faculty and staff have convened to develop plans for research, student affairs, testing, contact tracing and quarantining to prepare for the return of students, Choi and Provost Latha Ramchand wrote in a May 13 message to faculty and staff.

There will be the ability to quarantine students, possibly in a designated dorm, Choi told the chamber.

Faculty has been asked to prepare courses that can be delivered online in the fall, in case there’s a resurgence of COVID-19 that makes it necessary.

“There is a possibility we may need to pivot to e-learning,” Choi said.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified at a Senate hearing on May 12 that students returning to campuses in August when there are no treatments or vaccines available was “a bit of a bridge too far.”

“As we have continued to say, we are focused on being open for the fall, but we are also monitoring the situation very closely, talking with our public health officials and consulting with our own medical experts,” Basi said in response. “As the situation evolves, we will make adjustments to our plans as necessary.”

Columbia College plans to reopen as normal for the fall semester, President Scott Dalrymple said during a May 14 online video conference. Those plans may change, he said.

William Woods University in Fulton, has announced its plan to reopen in August.