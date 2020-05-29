Auto dealers across the state are taking extra precautions to ensure safety and counting on manufacturer-backed customer incentives to attract buyers after losing the best three sales months of the year.

The car industry, like many businesses, has seen losses since February, as the pandemic unfolded and stay-at-home orders were issued.

Statistics compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis showed a decrease in total sales nationally from an annual rate of about 17.2 million vehicles in January to just over 8.8 million in April.

Missouri auto sales have seen a similar drop, said Doug Smith, president and CEO of the Missouri Automobile Dealers Association.

Sales in Missouri plummeted by 30-50 percent from prior year figures because of the pandemic. In recent years, Missourians have registered about 225,000 new cars annually, 60,000 trucks and 6,000 motorcycles.

New cars are still being purchased, Smith said, and several incentives are available.

“Service is kind of trending the same way,” Smith said. “The body shops have stayed daily busy because of the hailstorm that went through in late March. Customer traffic is down, naturally, but the folks who are contacting dealers are generally being sold new vehicles.”

Over the past 15 years, the three best months for selling cars nationally has been March, April and May, with an average of 1.4 million vehicles a month. August is the only month outside that period that matches that average.

Internet traffic to dealer websites has increased 75-80 percent, as many people work and do business from home, Smith said. He adds that many local dealers may change the way they do business online in the future because of this trend.

“That is the way people are shopping these days because they have been required to stay indoors,” Smith said. “So, it’s been somewhat of a struggle, but it could have been a whole lot worse.”

Stephen Nagel, general manager and managing partner of Joe Machens Ford Lincoln, wrote in an email that dealers have seen the move to online sales.

“While challenging, we have quickly adapted to meet our customers’ needs with increased remote purchases, online-only transactions, at-home deliveries and complimentary service pick-ups,” Nagel wrote. “As the situation evolves, we will continue to monitor federal, state and local guidance to implement any needed protocols to best protect those we employ and serve.”

What kind of selection customers will find in the months ahead is another obstacle the industry is facing. Manufacturing plants are facing their own challenges across the nation and world in an effort to keep employees safe.

“The biggest problem right now is the factories being shuttered because of the stay-at-home in Michigan and other manufacturing states,” Smith said. “UAW is complying with the orders, but that will probably be the biggest issue going forward for the next 6-8 weeks.”

Without enough merchandise to sell, Smith said many dealers across the state are trying to stock up on pre-owned vehicles. That is driving up prices for used cars, cutting into profits.

“Sometimes it’s just not cost-effective for a dealer to purchase a used vehicle at an auction if they don’t see enough of a profit margin in it,” Smith said. “So the manufacturing component is the newest wrinkle in all of this.”

Dealers are also concerned that the virus could re-emerge this fall.

“Say November rolls around and we are right back to plan B,” Smith said. “What do we do then? They (dealers) were able to weather one storm, but what happens if there is another pandemic and additional stay-at-home orders later in the fall?”

In the meantime, dealers across the state and nation are taking a number of precautions to ensure customer safety. At Joe Machens, social distancing guidelines are in effect and staff are pulling double duty to ensure areas open to the public are safe.

“As an essential business under Missouri’s stay-at-home order, our dealerships have remained open. In accordance with CDC guidelines, we have implemented protocols to minimize human-to-human contact and help ensure a safe, clean shopping experience,” Nagel wrote.

“During this time, we have encouraged advance appointments to reduce showroom traffic; increased the frequency and scope of our cleaning; and implemented a thorough vehicle sanitation process for intake, diagnostics, returns and test-drives.”